Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.09. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

