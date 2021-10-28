Namecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,368.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00002937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and $20,368.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,750.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.65 or 0.00952506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00266987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00031520 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

