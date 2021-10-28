Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,266,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.74% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 83,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

