Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPMG Inc boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% during the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 73,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $270.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.