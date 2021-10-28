Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,097 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,465. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $539.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

