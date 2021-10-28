Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 273,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,894. The company has a market cap of $620.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

