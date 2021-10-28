National Bank Financial Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

ENB opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.