National Bankshares Reiterates “C$19.00” Price Target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.19.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.39. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

