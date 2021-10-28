National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

