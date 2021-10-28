National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 98.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,824 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $66.58 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

