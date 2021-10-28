Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.31. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,520,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

