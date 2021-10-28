NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NBT Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.