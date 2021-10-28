Needham & Company LLC Raises Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $60.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.60 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

