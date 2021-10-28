Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given “Sell” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

