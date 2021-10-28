NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $31.38 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $958.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after buying an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

