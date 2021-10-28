NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. NetScout Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. 5,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,626. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

