Network International (LON:NETW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NETW. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 477.20 ($6.23).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Wednesday. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 116.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

