NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.04.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.