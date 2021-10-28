Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 2,433 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INNV opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.40 million and a PE ratio of -18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

