Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

