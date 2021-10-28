Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

