Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

HBI stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.