Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 577 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

