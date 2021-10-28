Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $361.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.41. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

