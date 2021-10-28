Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 9,481 Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $120,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCB opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

