NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a growth of 340.8% from the September 30th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NRBO opened at $1.80 on Thursday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.