NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a growth of 340.8% from the September 30th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NRBO opened at $1.80 on Thursday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

