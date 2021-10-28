New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 87,982 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.
The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.