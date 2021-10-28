New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 87,982 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322,151 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632,390 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,881,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,470,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.