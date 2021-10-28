New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 607,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

