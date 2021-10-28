Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NEM traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 404,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,649. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

