NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE NXRT opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

