NFT Alley Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $164,619.47 and approximately $10,561.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00095065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.96 or 0.97633914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.20 or 0.06858954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

