Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NLSN traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 7,621,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after acquiring an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

