Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

