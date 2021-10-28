nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nLIGHT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 139.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of nLIGHT worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

