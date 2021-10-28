Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.58. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,091 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nobilis Health stock. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,020,195 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,289,000. Nobilis Health comprises approximately 24.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 3.49% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.