Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 24,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $532,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,752,786.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $202,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.