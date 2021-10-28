Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Position Trimmed by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,659 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,000,000.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

MBTCU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.