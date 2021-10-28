Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.10 ($7.18) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.32 ($6.25).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

