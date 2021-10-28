Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 135,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,453. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

