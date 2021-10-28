Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%.
Shares of NOG stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $27.87.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,747,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
