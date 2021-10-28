Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,747,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.