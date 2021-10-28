Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Raised to $32.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NOG stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

