Northern Trust Corp Has $56.57 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $56,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.