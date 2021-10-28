Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768,787 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Radian Group worth $54,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Radian Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $21,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 219.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 597,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

