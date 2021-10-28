Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,254 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $55,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $248.31 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

