Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NPI. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.80.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.89. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$37.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

