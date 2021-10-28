Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.27

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.27 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 30463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

