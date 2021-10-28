Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In related news, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,177,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,037,060. Also, Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 100,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$196,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at C$36,369.13. Insiders have sold a total of 276,000 shares of company stock worth $548,565 over the last quarter.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

