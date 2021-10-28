Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NUVB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,779. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $47,454,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
