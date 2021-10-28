Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NUVB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,779. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $47,454,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

