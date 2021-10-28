Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 198,553 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $89,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

