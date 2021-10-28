Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $102.17 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,050 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $102,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 71.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $237.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

